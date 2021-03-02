Great Bear closing for the season on Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With temperatures nearing 60 degrees, the fun in the snow at Great Bear will be coming to an end.

Great Bear Ski Valley announced the final day of operation will be Sunday, March 7. Sunday is the end-of-season celebration known as SnirtFest. The yearly event includes everything from snowball fights and sled races to costumes and a limbo contest.

Limbo & Ollie Contest – 11 a.m.

Costume Contest – 12 p.m.

Group Photo – 12:30 p.m.

Zipfy Sled Race – 1:30 p.m.

Pond Skim – 3 p.m.

All event proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire. It is $5 to enter each event or $20 to enter all five events.

Great Bear will also be open to the public for skiing, snowboarding during SnirtFest on Sunday ($27 lift tickets).

Crews will begin the work of dismantling the chair lift on March 15th, making way for the groundwork and eventual installation of the new lift. Great Bear’s first ever chair lift was built in 1981 at the then privately owned ski park.