Great Bear closes to make snow in frigid weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The cold weather has many people hiding indoors Thursday but not the staff at Great Bear.

The park is closed Thursday so workers can make as much snow as possible. General Manager Dan Grider says it could be one of their last opportunities this season to add to the snow depth at Great Bear. Maintenance worker Michael Vardsveen says he’s wearing about five layers of clothes to stay warm. He says the frigid temps mean he has to be extra careful with the snow guns.

“The colder it gets, the more brittle things get. The more likely you are to pull a thread out of a hydrant or do something along those lines,” Vardsveen said.

Grider says when it gets this cold, staff can pump about 7-800 gallons of water a minute onto the hill. Great Bear will reopen this Friday for skiing, snowboarding and tubing at 9 a.m.