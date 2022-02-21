SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s no shortage of people spending the long holiday weekend on the ski slopes.

Jeremy Adler is from Pipestone, Minnesota. His family was among the first on the hill at Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls Monday morning. He met his wife at Great Bear in 2008, and now they’re teaching their 4-year-old son, Victor, how to ski.

“He does wonderful, we were very impressed. This year we got him out about once or twice a week for a couple hours and that’s really helped a lot. We can see him progress,” Adler said.

With the coldest weather of winter rolling into the area, the ski valley be closed Tuesday, February 22 due to cold temperatures and wind chill.

The business hopes the upcoming cold front and snowfall will allow them to stay open well into March.