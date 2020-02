KELOLAND’s Great Bear Live Cam at 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Great Bear Ski Valley will be closed on Thursday, officials announced Tuesday.

Great Bear officials want to close the park Thursday so they can take advantage of cold weather and make more snow for the slopes.

“The snow we make in February, we ski on in March!” Great Bear General Manager Dan Grider said in a news release. The park will also have extended hours for Presidents’ Day weekend.

For more info and an updated trail status, visit greatbearpark.com.