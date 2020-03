No matter how much time has gone by, the trauma never truly goes away. That's what survivors of the Sioux Falls tornado are saying as we approach the six-month mark. When three tornadoes rolled through the city on September 10, it destroyed Matt and Gina Ditmanson's home.

KELOLAND News took you on a tour of what was left of their home. A tornado tore the roof off their home. Since then, they've sold the lot where they used to live and moved to a condo. That's where we talked about the anniversary and what it takes to move on.