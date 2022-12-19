SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Ski hill announced today that it plans to open the Monday after Christmas.
Great Bear will open for skiing, snowboarding, and tubing at 9 a.m. on the 26th.
Great Bear Ski Valley
by: Mitch Klein
Posted:
Updated:
