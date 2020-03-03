Great Bear announces final day of the season & SnirtFest celebration

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Time is running out to hit the slopes at Great Bear. The Sioux Falls ski valley announced that Sunday March 8 is the final day of the 2019-2010 season.

There will also be an end-of-season celebration on Sunday which is known as SnirtFest. The yearly event includes everything from snowball fights and sled races to costumes and a limbo contest.

This year’s theme is TV show characters. All proceeds will go towards Parkinson’s research. If you don’t feel like dressing up, Great Bear will also be open skiing, snowboarding and tubing during SnirtFest.

Snirtfest schedule:

Snowball Fight – 10:30 a.m.

Limbo & Ollie Contest – 11:30 a.m.

Zipfy Sled Race – 1 p.m.

Costume Contest – 2:30 p.m.

Pond Skim – 3 p.m.

Snirtfest entrance fees:

$5 to enter each event

$20 to enter all 5 events.