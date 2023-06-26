BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — The High Bank Nationals ended its four-day run at Huset’s Speedway Saturday, with record-setting results.

To say that the Huset’s High Bank Nationals brought out the fans would be an understatement.

“It was the biggest crowd that we’ve ever had here at Huset’s Speedway,” Huset’s Speedway General Manager Doug Johnson said. “We had all of our parking here full, we had lots across the street full, there were cars at the school parking lot, so it was good,” Johnson added.

The record-setting crowd saw David Gravel capture the checkered flag and win $250,000.

“Tod obviously owns David Gravel’s car and Huset’s Speedway, so it was good for that,” Johnson said. “It’s one of the top three wins of his career and it’s good for the sport and it’s good for Huset’s Speedway,” Johnson said.

“The money is $100,000 more than I won at Knoxville Nationals, so that makes it a lot better,” 2023 Huset’s High Bank Nationals champion David Gravel said.

Gravel inherited the lead with ten laps to go after race leader Buddy Kofoid encountered mechanical problems.

“I had a good feeling when Buddy blew up and I got the lead and it was single-file restart. I thought that definitely gave me a great opportunity and I was going to have to mess it up to give it away,” Gravel said.

Gravel emerged victorious, but it was the dirt at Huset’s Speedway that was a talking point leading up to the event.

“This track sometimes has a problem with taking rubber and it didn’t take rubber all day long, and all week long, so I think they did a really good job,” Gravel said.

“There was some concern from drivers coming in with the track conditions that we’ve had throughout the year, and everybody that I talked to was ecstatic with the way the track raced,” Johnson said.

And they’ll do it again next year.

The Huset’s High Bank Nationals will return June 19th through the 22nd, 2024, with the final race once again paying $250,000 to win.