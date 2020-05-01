Grateful One Sioux Falls recipients thank community

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) –People in KELOLAND facing financial hardships caused by the pandemic are expressing their gratitude for a fund that’s helped them keep a roof over their heads. One Sioux Falls has now helped more than 2,200 families in the city pay their rent thanks to your donations.

During Thursday’s city briefing, the CEO of the Helpline Center read some of the emotional statements from people who’ve received money from the One Sioux Falls fund.

“I found myself in a situation that I never thought possible. I would like to say thank-you from the bottom of my heart,” Helpline Center CEO Janet Kittams said.

The statements reveal the despair felt by many during the pandemic.

“I cannot thank you enough for helping me with my rent. I’m devastated at being unemployed, and now with many others, this eases my mind more than I can express,” Kittams said.

The One Sioux Falls Fund was set up six weeks ago to help with rent for people who lost their jobs or had their hours cut back. The fund has raised some $3.2 million in donations.

“I’ll always look back on the One Sioux Falls Fund as something that has been very successful. We’ve kept over 2,200 Sioux Falls individuals and their families in their places, in their homes, in their apartments as a result of that, so that’s been a huge success,” Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

If you’d like to donate to the One Sioux Falls fund, click here

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the pandemic, you’re urged to call the Helpline Center at 211. The people answering the phones will get you the help you need.