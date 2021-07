REDFIELD, S.D. (KELO) — While some parts of South Dakota have received rain over the past few days, other areas of KELOLAND are still dealing with dry conditions.

The Redfield Fire Department says a fire that sparked Thursday was started by a piece of equipment hitting a rock.

The fire was contained to about one acre. Crews give credit to a farmer for having water and a disc nearby.

Officials remind everyone to use extra caution due to the drought.