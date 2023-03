RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) –The Rapid City Fire Department responded to a grass fire at 3:30 p.m (MST) Tuesday.

The fire was in the area of North Spruce Street and witnesses reported juveniles running from the scene. 1.3 acres burned before firefighters contained the fire. Authorities remind people that although the area has had moisture, conditions remain dry and fires can spread quickly.

The RCPD deemed that the fire was caused by humans.