Courtesy of the Box Elder Police Department

MEADE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Meade County battled hot temperatures and strong winds while fighting a fire along Elk Creek Road Wednesday.

Officials say the Elk Creek Fire started just after 1 p.m. MT. While the fire was active, it threatened infrastructure, residential areas and caused damage to ranching assets.

According to Great Plains Fire Information, the fire burned nearly 830 acres.

Fire officials say haying equipment is blamed for sparking the fire.

No one was hurt.