SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Nebraska community is under evacuation orders as of Tuesday evening.

People who live in Kilgore, which is west of Valentine, are asked to leave their homes due to a large grass fire in the area. People in the German Settlement Road area are also being evacuated. Highway 20 is also closed in both directions just east of Kilgore.

As of 5:30 p.m. CT, about 400 acres have burned.

The Cherry County Sheriff’s Office says anyone evacuating the area can go to Cody.