RAPID VALLEY, S.D. (KELO) — Four people were hurt during a private fireworks show near Rapid Valley Thursday night.

Firefighters with the Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department were called to the area of Covington Street and East Highway 44 for a grass fire and reported injuries following a ‘fireworks mishap’ just after 9:30 p.m., officials say.

Authorities say four people at the show sustained injuries and were taken to the local hospital. Bystanders were able to bring the fire under control.