SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re feeling charitable this Christmas, a local nonprofit organization needs you to do some shopping.

The Christmas trees at Papa Woody’s in downtown Sioux Falls are covered with blue stars.

“Over 3,400 wishes, and every year it’s gone up a little bit more as we support more people,” LifeScape Director of Development Jocy Smith said.

Among the lights and ornaments are tags with gift requests from people supported by LifeScape.

“Individuals with disabilities, children and adults,” Smith said.

Jocy Smith is Director of Development for the LifeScape Foundation.

“We have a lot of individuals that we support that just don’t have family, and LifeScape is their family,” Smith said.

The Angel Tree was created for children and adults who may not otherwise receive gifts during Christmas.

“Just being able to create smiles and empower people through wishes, because a lot of the wishes on the tags you see aren’t just wants, they’re also needs for people,” Smith said.

“I think everybody deserves to have a quality of life and LifeScape is a phenomenal organization that helps everybody and anybody have the best quality of life that they can have,” Papa Woody’s owner Lisa Esser said.

Esser says the popular pizza place has seen an incredible response.

“People are taking multiple tags and going out and shopping and bringing the gifts right back. We’ve had families that have come in, not to eat, just to grab more tags off the tree to go shop for more gifts,” Esser said.

“It’s just as easy as when you’re out doing your Christmas shopping, you can pick some of those items up for people, you can wrap them, if you don’t have time to wrap them, bring them over and we’ll wrap them, and just add a special touch if you want to add a card to it or anything, and just come drop it off back at Papa Woody’s,” Smith said.

A present that’s sure to spread some holiday cheer.

The Angel Trees for LifeScape are available at Papa Woody’s, six Dairy Queen locations, and a pair of Last Stop CD Shops. If you select a tag from Papa Woody’s, please return the wrapped gift and tag by December 18th.