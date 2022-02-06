SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Providers in South Dakota could soon see additional funding but it’s unclear when that could happen. KELOLAND’s Renee Ortiz spoke with two providers who are waiting on grants.

“It was kind of like the rug got pulled out from underneath us,” McConniel said.

Cynthia McConniel, co-owner of Mike’s Mini Monsters daycare in Sioux Falls, has been working with families for the last 17 years.

“My husband and I do childcare together so we try to make it very family as in when you look at our space, doesn’t look a preschool, it looks like everyone else’s house,” Cynthia McConniel said.

She has been waiting for money from the federal government which she believed was coming last month.

“We were told it was coming, so we were super excited, started dreaming, started planning and then we got the email on Friday that said sorry it’s got to go through review,” McConniel said.

Alysia Livermont, owner of Happy Days Daycare in Sioux Falls, is waiting for federal money, too.

“It’s a huge trickle-down effect not just for providers but for families who need to go to work,” Livermont said.

She is worried not just for her business but also for South Dakota’s workforce as a whole.

“A lot of front line workers have kids, and if I can’t stay open, if other providers can’t stay open in an already extremely challenged childcare industry, they can’t go to work either,” Livermont said.

House Bill 1333 is scheduled for a hearing Monday in Pierre. If the bill gets the governor’s signature, it would mean almost $62 million of federal money to already existing registered child care providers.

Alysia Livermont’s Testimony sent to legislation for hearing on Monday:

Dear Members of the Appropriations Committee,

I am a state registered in home childcare provider in Sioux falls. I am writing on behalf of myself and other providers in our great state regarding the ARPA Childcare Stabilization Grant. 2.5 years ago, when COVID started our industry was sent a couple of vague emails explaining the new guidelines for COVID and our responsibility as an industry who could help “flatten the curve” and help mitigate the risk. To do our best with the ever-changing information but that the state has our back, help is coming.

I must say, there has been a long pause of silence on the help to our industry. We continue to receive emails to the latest guidelines on COVID but not much beyond that. There was even a point in time when a suggestion to help mitigate risk was to give children an “individual taped off space” to play in. Come on?! Have these people ever set foot in a child care setting? I wonder this about these same people deciding how to spend federal monies for this industry as well.

As childcare providers I believe that many, especially in home providers, take on this childcare provider business owner role with this stigma that it’s a bunch of stay-at-home moms trying to make an extra buck. I want to speak loudly on this. Our childcare providers in this state are anything but that. These are educated, compassionate, smart, committed and capable individuals who have chosen a profession that gives purpose to their hearts but also because it’s a means to provide for our families. We do more than babysit and keep kids alive all day. We run businesses. And a very frontline business I might add. One that seems underappreciated, is negatively reported, and unseen. One that is shaping our future generations to set them up for success before they go to school and instill qualities at a very impressionable age in them that will last a lifetime. Ones of independence, confidence, problem solving skills, social skills and love for each other. We also support families. We are the frontliners to your frontliners. The frontliners to your doctors, nurses, firefighters, police officers, teachers, lawyers (all of which I have in attendance at my daycare) we need to be here so these people can go to work.

Through covid we have been forced to make hard, uncomfortable decisions just like any other business owner. Being self employed most of us were unable to qualify for unemployment. There were a few who found a loop hole, but I can strongly assure you many of us did not. We quickly were reminded of our responsibility to provide care as safely as we could so our frontliners could go back to work. And now, so the rest of the population can go back to work. We need to get our normal back, and childcare reform should be a top priority topic to do so. Because most of us couldn’t get unemployment we were forced to open back up, some scared to do so, or find another profession. A lot of daycares were lost. A lot of good, quality providers have been forced into something else. Have you looked closely at the number of people needing childcare that are unable to find it? Do you realize the number of jobs that aren’t filled because they can’t find childcare? do you know how expensive it is to run a quality childcare program? With the rising costs of everything from food and utilities to new toys and equipment, maintenance on our homes, and our own lives outside our businesses we have been put in a hard position. If this grant does not come through, many providers will be forced to raise rates even further than they already have. I can assure you; most people are not getting rich running a daycare, and many are closing because it just doesn’t operate at enough of a profit for it to make sense for their families. If you don’t offer more support soon, you will lose even more great providers in our state. Increased rates will also widen the gap of people who can afford child care and those that can’t. In turn, many programs have lost families during the beginning stages of covid because families have lost their jobs and have been unable to find something that pays enough for child care to be an option. Many needed to take a break from childcare enrollment during remote working environments and loss of pay. There was too long of an “in between” from when jobs were safe to start again and providers that had to move on for lack of attendance. I now easily turn away 3 families a week looking for care. This is a vicious never-ending cycle that needs attention. Reallocating funds into other mismanaged system, particularly the childcare assistance program, will only fuel a much deeper fire.

Covid has affected each program differently. Some need this to take care of bills that have fallen behind, some for repairs to their home or daycare space to keep it not only attractive to new families but a safe and effective environment for children. And for some providers this money is the only thing they have to keep their doors open for another couple months. This grant is a short-term fix that allows providers to put the money to what they need to get out of their individual hole that covid has put them in. To stay afloat. BUT it is a short-term fix. If you do not address this crisis you will continue to lose more providers and spots for childcare for the working force of South Dakota, Including your frontliners. This is just the beginning of a severe trickle affect that holding back this grant will continue to have on our state.

The pure fact that this money, after being promised to providers… ones that have decided to hang in there in hopes that their help will come…. The fact that this needs to be rediscussed, is such a gut punch to our industry and any support from our state. It is exactly why you will see a decrease in state licensed daycares. Which I would imagine would also mean a lack of future federal funding in an array of areas for our state. The hoops that providers in this state need to jump through to get support has proven to be too much and not worth the extra work to not receive the proper support for our industry. We are here. We are hurting. We have been waiting. And you are losing us left and right. I strongly encourage you to take a closer look at the effect that this is having on our state. To help the childcare industry and its providers with what I think is only a good start to the work that needs to be done, by continuing with this grant money as planned. And I encourage you to do it in a timely manner, as it has been 2 ½ years and we can only hang on for so long.

Sincerely, a very concerned daycare provider,

Alysia Livermont