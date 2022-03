GRANT COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Grant County Sheriff is out on bond, following a DUI arrest.

According to the Codington County State’s Attorney, Kevin Owen was scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday, March 21. The appearance has been rescheduled for May.

Court records say the sheriff is also accused of making an illegal lane change.

The charges stem from an incident Friday in Codington County.