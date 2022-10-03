RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — In an effort to improve rural health care, the Helmsley Charitable Trust donated 4 million dollars towards a brand new Crisis Stabilization Unit in Rapid City.

Law enforcement in Pennington County receives calls about mental health issues on a daily basis.

“If not, many times a day. It’s very regular,” Chief Deputy Willie Whelchel, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Soon, these patients will have a safe space close to home to go to when experiencing a mental health crisis.

“This is an exciting day for all of Rapid City and surrounding Western South Dakota because the Helmsley Charitable Trust announced a 4 million dollar operational grant to operate the only psych stabilization unit in Western South Dakota,” Walter Palzirer, Trustee, said.

This facility is now called Pivot Point. It is expected to be up and running before the end of the year.

“What I am most excited about is that when people are experiencing a mental health crisis that we can keep them in our community and so family stays close so part of discharge planning would be with family. Getting them linked with the right resources where they live and to have ongoing care with us when they are out of the stabilization unity,” Aimee Janvrin, Clinical Dir. for Behavioral Management Systems, said.

In addition to the Helmsley grant, the State allocated $4.2 million for the facility. Monument Health donated 1 million. The rest of the money came from the city and donations.

“I can’t say thank you enough. This is what’s going to take things to the next level, along with Monument Health and their contribution. A big big day for everybody,” Chief Deputy Whelchel said.

The Facility is a 14,000 square foot building that will have 16 beds and around 8 recliners for patients.