LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — It’s an issue many families struggle with- moving an older mother or father to a safer environment. It appears that led to a shooting in rural Lincoln County over the weekend.

A 91-year-old man is charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault in the shooting of his son. KELOLAND News spoke with some of his family members today who say the suspect is not a monster, just someone who is confused.

Arnold March is accused of shooting his son last Saturday. According to court papers filed in Lincoln County, “Arnold A. March did attempt without authority of law and with premeditated design to cause a death.”

But some family members say there is a lot more to this case. We met Andrew and Alexi March at the park in Beresford. Arnold March is Andrew’s grandfather, he’s also the man who raised him.

“My grandfather is the type of person that if a kid was pushing a bike down the road and had a flat tire or something was broken on it he would offer to fix it. No questions asked, no charge. Just so the kid would have something to ride for enjoyment,” said Andrew March.

Andrew’s wife, Alexi says Arnold’s wife Ellen was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and is now in a memory care unit. Arnold was alone for the first time in more than 70 years.

“She managed the finances, she managed the house, she did cooking the baking, the mending the clothes, everything,” said Alexi March

Andrew says the shooting should not have happened, and he hopes the victim can fully recover. He says his grandfather was not a violent man, but court documents say there were threats of suicide.

“He made a mistake he had made a bad choice things happen but he never done anything else in his life just don’t want to see my grandfather pass away in jail or prison nobody with a perfect life should have to die in jail,” said Andrew March.

Arnold March has no criminal history and is scheduled to appear in court on November 7th. The victim suffered a serious gunshot wound but is expected to survive.

Arnold March is being held in the Minnehaha County Jail on a half-million-dollar cash bond.