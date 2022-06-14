SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man from Winnipeg, Canada, who was riding his bicycle to raise awareness of kidney disease, died days after a vehicle-bicycle crash north of Brookings last Thursday, June 9.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says preliminary crash information shows 53-year-old Jean-Pierre Petit was riding his bicycle southbound along the fog line of Interstate 29 when he was struck by a southbound 2015 International straight truck.

At the time of the crash, Petit was riding his bicycle from Winnipeg to Kidney Springs Park by Hot Springs, South Dakota. His young granddaughter had a kidney transplant in March 2022; Petit was also raising money for transplant/medical costs associated with her care.

Petit sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital, where he died on Monday, June 13. Petit was wearing a helmet.

The 65-year-old driver of the truck was not injured. Charges are pending.

Authorities continue to investigate the crash.