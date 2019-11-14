Grand Marshal and Junior Grand Marshal selected for Parade of Lights

Downtown Sioux Falls has announced the Grand Marshal and Junior Grand Marshal for the 28th Annual Parade of Lights.

DTSF has selected retired City of Sioux Falls Director of Planning and Development Mike Cooper as the Grand Marshal and Katie Jensen as the official Junior Grand Marshal.

Mike Cooper served the City of Sioux Falls for 32 years. He recently retired as Director of Planning and Development.

“I can’t think of anyone more deserving than Mike. Sioux Falls has thrived under the guidance of his steady leadership. We want to take this opportunity to celebrate his contribution to our community,” said DTSF President Joe Batcheller.

Katie Jensen is a Lincoln High School freshmen. Katie has been involved in the arts and sciences in the downtown Sioux Falls community by volunteering at the Pavilion’s Sidewalk Arts Festival, serving in the Teens as Teachers program, and helping the local theaters.

“Serving as Junior Grand Marshal for the Parade of Lights is a special opportunity and Katie Jensen is the perfect choice for this year. She’ll shine in this position as she has with her participation in volleyball, the Dakota Academy of Performing Arts, and volunteering at the Washington Pavilion. Congratulations to Katie and thanks to Downtown Sioux Falls for selecting her,” said Jessa Howes, who submitted the Junior Grand Marshal nomination.

The 28th Annual Parade of Lights takes places on Friday, November 29 starting at 7:30 p.m.

You can watch the parade on KELOLAND.com