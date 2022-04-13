RAPID CITY, S.D. – A Pennington County grand jury has indicted a man on a second-degree murder charge stemming from a shooting at a Grand Rapids hotel last month.

Nineteen-year-old Myron Pourier was shot at the Grand Gateway Hotel on March 19 and died from his injuries April 3.

Quincy Bear Robe, also 19, was arrested the day of the shooting after investigators interviewed witnesses. He originally was charged with aggravated assault and committing a felony with a firearm. The firearm charge still stands, but the assault charge has now been upgraded to murder. A preliminary hearing was canceled after the grand jury made an indictment.