Grand Falls Casino’s new sportsbook makes leap from U.K. to U.S.

LARCHWOOD, IA (KELO) — Grand Falls Casino officially opened the doors Thursday to its new gaming lounge where people can wager on this weekend’s Super Bowl. The Betfred Sportsbook will offer visitors a Las Vegas-style betting experience inside the Larchwood, Iowa casino.

The wagering features a global partnership.

Betfred is a U.K.-based bookmaker that’s expanding into the United States. Grand Falls Casino is its first foray into the U.S. market and the Betfred chief operating officer expects a very successful Super Bowl debut.

Super Bowl bettors are already putting together their gambling game plan at Grand Falls Casino.

“I try to look for the one that has the most odds that will pay the most and that’s the one I take,” Don Dobbs of Sioux Falls said.

Running the show is the Betfred Sportsbook. The company sees Grand Falls Casino as an ideal venue to launch its bookmaking venture in the U.S.

“One of the things we really wanted to do as our first sportsbook is to have a Vegas-quality sportsbook and that meant being able to have access to the right amount of space. There were certain properties that just didn’t have the space available to create something this large,” Betfred Chief Operating Officer Bryan Bennett said.

Casino visitors are impressed by the plush surroundings.

“I think this is absolutely phenomenal. The seating, a beautiful area, you can come out and reserve an area and bring some people and place some bets,” Kevin Steele of Sioux Falls said.

People won’t just be betting on the final score of the game. They can also place bets on hundreds of outcomes during the game. Wagers that are called prop-bets.

“Some of the most popular ones of course are coin toss, which is sort of universal across the country. It’s always been the most popular thing in Vegas. But you can also bet first touchdown, whether or not there’s going to be a safety, whether or not there’s going to be overtime,” Bennett said.

The prop bets are even more popular than wagering on the game itself. But regardless of the outcome, fans are excited about getting in on the action.

“I want to come out here and watch football all of the time,” Dobbs said.

The Betfred Sportsbook will be giving away two tickets to the men’s Final Four basketball tournament during halftime of the Super Bowl.

Betfred is also looking at expanding into casinos in Pennsylvania and Colorado later this year.