Grand Falls Casino’s new sports betting venue opening next week

LARCHWOOD, IA (KELO) — Your office pool won’t be the only payoff at stake for the upcoming Super Bowl. Grand Falls Casino in Larchwood, Iowa, expects a busy day of wagering on Super Sunday. The casino’s new sports betting venue is just days away from opening.

Sports fans can soon expect a Vegas vibe at Grand Falls Casino.

“All of our guests entering the resort will be greeted with a Las Vegas experience,” Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort Marketing Director Damon John said.

Workers are putting the finishing touches on the casino’s state-of-the-art Betfred Sportsbook which will officially open Thursday, January 30. The new betting venue will feature 80 TV screens, recliner seating, and plenty of food for sale.

“Can’t have a Big Game party without buffalo wings, we’ve got a club sandwich, a pepperoni and sausage pizza, and we have a brand-new pizza grill in the back,” John said.

Casino patrons are already making plans to watch and bet on the Super Bowl once the sportsbook opens for business.

“I’m a big sports fan myself, so I would really like to come out and try it once and a while,” Taylor Sinner of Hartford said.

The Super Bowl is expected to draw many more visitors to the casino who might not otherwise bet on sports.

“The Big Game will attract casual bettors and casual fans just because it is a big spectacle and it’s the biggest game of the year,” John said.

This will be the first Super Bowl since sports betting became legal in Iowa last August. And Grand Falls Casino is waging it will be a game-changer.

The new sportsbook will replace the temporary betting site that’s been in use at the casino since August.

Hardcore fans can even place bets on this Sunday’s Pro-Bowl game.

Super Bowl gamblers won’t just bet on the final score and the spread. The casino will also offer a series of side-bets during the course of the game. They’ll post that information next week on the casino’s website.