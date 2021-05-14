Grand Falls Casino’s Jackrabbit jackpot

LARCHWOOD, IA (KELO) — You don’t have to be a rabid Jackrabbit fan to have a stake in this weekend’s championship game. Some people are just in it for the money.

Once Daryle Albersman is done spinning the slots, he’s planning on trying his luck at the Betfred Sportsbook, and wagering on SDSU to win the FCS football championship.

“South Dakota is on the board now, so they’re a local favorite, so, of course, I’ll be very interested in betting on them,” Albersman said.

Albersman isn’t alone in his support of SDSU. Most of the betting action is on the Jackrabbits to win.

“We’re getting some Sam Houston State money, but I guess you call them the haters, I guess,” Betfred Sportsbook General Manager Basil Hofer said.

College football during the spring has been a boon for Grand Falls Casino during an otherwise slower time of year for sports wagering.

“Usually nothing going on this time of year other than NBA and hockey, so it’s been a little football year-round for everybody,” Hofer said.

But spring football throws off the sports calendar for some fans.

“It’s a fall sport for me, I guess, but it is what it is, especially with the virus we’ve had over the year, things changed up a little bit,” Albersman said.

Betfred is wagering it’s a change for the better especially since a local team is playing for the national title.

“It’s been a revenue generator for us, it helps having football, football is king,” Hofer said.

Betfred is also offering prop bets for the SDSU game, including total points scored, highest scoring quarter, and first team to score. There will also be in-play wagering, where you can place bets while the game is going on.