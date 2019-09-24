Grand Falls Casino breaks ground on expansion project

It’s a big day at Grand Falls as the casino and golf resort breaks ground on a $10 million expansion project.

The project includes an $8.5 million hotel addition.

It will add 66 new rooms to the resort.

The addition will be over four stories high and will feature a skywalk area that will connect the main resort to the new hotel wing.

“A lot of folks are very excited cause they believe we will be able to add a lot more groups to the area, bring in more folks from out of town some spend some time here and really energize the whole resort,” Grand Falls Casino CEO Dan Kehl said.

Kehl says the goal is to be open by Memorial Day weekend.

The expansion also includes the addition of the sportsbook and a new entertainment venue that will be on the casino floor.

The RV camp site will also doubling.