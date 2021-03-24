Grand Falls’ Betfred Sports Book hosting first March Madness

LARCHWOOD, IA (KELO) — The office pool isn’t your only option on cashing-in during March Madness. This is the first NCAA basketball tournament for the Betfred Sports Book at Grand Falls Casino in Larchwood, Iowa.

One casino customer is all-in on the upsets.

Matt Bjorkman is making his picks for the Sweet 16 round of the college basketball tournament at the Betfred Sports Book in Grand Falls Casino.

“Been going with the underdog and getting lucky,” Bjorkman said.

Betting on the underdogs paid-off for Bjorkman in the opening rounds of the tournament.

“I hit a parlay, I hit a three-team parlay and been sticking with Oral Roberts, Summit League team, and they’ve been doing really good and I hope they win again, because I’m going to bet on them again,” Bjorkman said.

Grand Falls Casino says it was standing room only at the Sports Book last weekend and they expect more big crowds this weekend.

The NCAA cancelled last year’s tournament because of the coronavirus. So there’s a lot of pent-up demand at the sports book to wager on this year’s games.

“I think everyone is ready to cheer-on, whether it’s their local, favorite team, or just a team in general, just to kind of see them go all the way,” Grand Falls Casino General Manager Sharon Haselhoff said.

This is the first March Madness for the sports book, so there were a lot of unknowns for the casino going into the games.

“Friday night I opened up my beer cooler and I was like, we don’t have enough beer here,” Haselhoff said.

Players like Bjorkman are betting that March Madness will be a winning wager all the way through the Final Four.

“Been waiting for it for a long time and now it’s here and I’m really enjoying it,” Bjorkman said.

Bjorkman admits he took a hit by betting on the USD and SDSU’s women’s teams, both of them were knocked-out of the opening round.

The sports book is sweetening the pot for this weekend’s games by hosting a pay-per-view UFC fight Saturday night.