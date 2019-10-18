Grammy award-winning saxophonist entertains and educates local musicians

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Grammy award-winning saxophonist for the Dave Matthews Band is in Sioux Falls Friday, helping musicians at Augustana hit the right chord.

Jeff Coffin is in town with the Dave Matthews Band for a series of performances in Sioux Falls.

Photojournalist Tory Stolen takes us inside this educational jam session.

“So this is the kind of experience that will get you to that next level of a player. Getting to play with these higher level musicians than you just makes you grow so fast as a musician because you get thrown into these situations and you just really have to be able to play,” Dalton Petersen said.

“I love teaching and I do a lot of education work around the country. And really whenever we’re touring I try to do some things,” Coffin said.