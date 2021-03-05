Grammy Award-winning band to open Levitt at the Falls 2021 outdoor concert season

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) –You can start planning your summer weekends of enjoying free music in downtown Sioux Falls again. Levitt at the Falls has revealed its 2021 season will begin June 11th with the Grammy Award-winning South Carolina-based band, Ranky Tanky, as the opening act. The concerts will resume at the Levitt band shell after being cancelled last year by the pandemic.

Levitt at the Falls is on the verge of staging its COVID-19 comeback.

“We bring the music back, we bring people back into downtown, but we do it safely, and that’s what we’re all about,” Levitt at the Falls Executive Director Nancy Halverson said.

Executive Director Nancy Halverson says this year’s Levitt lineup will include a dozen Grammy Award-winning acts. But booking performances has been a challenge with the pandemic disrupting concerts across the country.

“I think we’ve focused just a little bit more on finding artists who can do a day’s drive to us, so we’re not waiting on those other festivals,” Halverson said.

Local music fans are looking forward to the concerts returning to downtown.

“I’m excited to bring my kids to it, spend some time outside, just look forward to doing something this summer since last summer was not as eventful as I would have liked it to be,” Anna Hudelson of Sioux Falls said.

The Levitt at the Falls staff is finalizing its entire concert schedule against a backdrop of uncertainty over how the coronavirus will play-out this summer.

“We don’t know yet what precautions we’ll have to take as far as limiting capacity. I will say that we’ve done our best to put a plan together, but we’ll work with our partners at Sanford Health to really give us guidance and advice about when we need to put those protocols in place, and when we can lighten up,” Halverson said.

Free music in the summertime can bring a community together, even in the midst of social distancing.

Levitt at the Falls will announce its full lineup at the end of April. There will be 40 concerts this year beginning June 11th and ending September 11th.