SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Grain prices saw a significant boost around the world Monday after Russia’s latest move to further squeeze Ukraine’s economy.



Russia pulled out of the Black Sea Grain agreement, preventing Ukraine from exporting ag products around the world. Monday the global grain markets were once again reacting to the potential drop in supply.

“Our markets are reacting to every headline in a pretty violent manner,” Gettysburg farmer Tregg Cronin, a commissioner on the South Dakota Wheat Commission said.



Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has brought a lot of volatility to global grain markets over the past year.



“Ukraine produces about 30 percent of global wheat exports every year,” Luke Lindberg, the Founder and principal of E. Pluribus Unum said. “They’re considered to be the breadbasket of the world so anytime they’re unable to ship their products out, we call on America farmers to fill that gap.”



Luke Lindberg has worked in global trade for years and says while the end of the Black Sea Grain initiative was expected, the markets are still reacting.



“Wheat has increased the most with about a five to six percent bump; corn has seen about a two to three percent bump,” Lindberg said.

“When you have a 15, 20 cent rally in the middle of harvest, that brings up selling, no question,” Cronin said.



The market boost comes right at the end of the corn harvest for South Dakota farmers who are already limited on storage after the widespread derecho damage of grain bins across the state.



“Storage is certainly at a premium this year,” Cronin said. “From a local standpoint, we’re definitely seeing more selling off the combine during the fall than we’ve seen in quite some time.”



Cronin says a lot of the state’s wheat harvest has been in storage since August, waiting on a post harvest rally just like producers say Monday.



“We had a generally favorable wheat harvest this year, above average in a lot of areas, so I think South Dakota farmers specifically should be able to take advantage of this run-up,” Cronin said.



But while prices may be up, Cronin and Lindberg say farmers have a lot of factors to consider in this volatile ag economy.



“A lot of marketing decisions get tied to input purchases and year-end tax planning,” Cronin said.

“Fertilizer prices were up 20 percent this year,” Lindberg said. “So farmers are catching up on the prices they’ve already paid in preparation for this year’s harvest.”



While this latest bump in commodity prices will help cover some of those increased costs, it’s a jump all Americans could feel.



“A couple months down the road we may see an increase in grocery prices because of that same thing, because we are also consumers of these ag products,” Lindberg said.

Lindberg expects continued volatility in the global ag market for at least another year as the Russia/Ukraine conflict doesn’t show any signs of resolving soon.