UPDATE 9:22 p.m.

TRENT, S.D. (KELO) — A grain elevator in Trent, South Dakota collapsed in a fire Friday evening.

Fire departments from multiple communities responded to the fire.

The fire continued to burn after the elevator collapsed due to the flames, but no one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

