Grain bin rescue training for first responers

Sunday, 22 first responders were near Hurley, South Dakota learned how to rescue people trapped in a grain bin.

The training went along with grain bin safety awareness week.

Turner County Emergency Manager Brad Georgeson says a person can become fully trapped in a grain bin in a matter of minutes.

“Think twice about going into the grain bin. If you can come up with anything inside of the box, outside of the box of thoughts, to keep yourself out of the grain bin, that is the best way to try and solve the problem,” Brad Georgeson, Turner County Emergency Manager said.

Gerogeson says if you do have to enter your grain bin, make sure everything is turned off and have a spotter with you that can get help if you get trapped.