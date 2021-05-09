Graduation weekend wraps up at SDSU

BROOKINGS, S.D (KELO) — The last of four graduation ceremonies at South Dakota State University was set for 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Normally the ceremonies are held inside Frost Arena, but this weekend they were moved outdoors because of the pandemic. They were supposed to take place at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, however, they were moved to the College Green because of the FCS semifinal football game.

SDSU university event coordinator Jamison Lamp said everything came together in a short time.

“When you move to a new venue in under three weeks, there’s a lot of unknowns so everyone has really rolled with that incredible well,” SDSU university coordinator Jamison Lamp said. “We’ve tried to communicate with our students and families the expectations that we have and the plans moving forward, and it seems that for the most part, that communication has worked.”

Lamp said the backup venue was Frost Arena had there been inclement weather.

