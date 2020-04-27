Grace Groen and family celebrate her 100th birthday

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — How do you celebrate turning 100 years in a pandemic? Well, you throw a socially distant party of course. Grace Groen and her family celebrated her 100th birthday Sunday in Mitchell.

It’s not everyday that someone celebrates their 100th birthday.

“To know that, this is a really long time, and it was nice to be able to see everybody, and I know that she enjoyed being able to see everybody, especially with everything going on, it means a lot for her to spend time with family,” Grace’s Great-Granddaugher Mason Scharffenberg said.

To help Grace Groen ring in 100 years, five generations of her family came down to Mitchell to celebrate with her and gave her a special birthday parade.

“We don’t get together much. We’re from Sioux Falls to Minneapolis couldn’t be here, and Stickney area. And just all our busy lives, even though we’re not too far from each other, we don’t really get to see each other a lot,” Granddaughter Gina Richardson said.

“Seeing everyone that doesn’t come around often, and seeing everyone in one place, I know that means a lot to her,” Scharffenberg said.

Though some couldn’t attend in person, they were able to be there virtually.

“I was face-timing with my great aunt. One of the middle girls of the four daughters. I was Facetiming with her, so I got lots of pictures with her, I got lots of pictures of Great Grandma Groen with her. I got pictures of the whole family together just showing that we’re all here and we’re all supporting,” Scharffenberg said.

Along with the parade, her family made signs and had a saxophone rendition of Happy Birthday played.

“I know it brought tears to her eye, it brought tears to mine. And just to have us all here together, couldn’t have asked for a better day. I think everybody here feels, feels the warmth,” Richardson said.

The parade had a highway patrolman leading the way, that was Grace’s great nephew, Grant Lubbers.