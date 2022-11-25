SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — A Sioux Falls business celebrated its two year anniversary with a fun throwback event.

Cole and Alisa Schantz have always been on the hunt for a good bargain.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We’ve just always been kind of- the kind of scavengers looking for treasures ourselves,” said Cole Schantz, co-owner of A Crate Deal.

Which is what drove them to open their business, A Crate Deal, here in Sioux Falls back in November of 2020.

“We buy truckloads of liquidated goods. When they come to our store, we don’t know what’s going to be on the truck either,” Alisa Schantz, co-owner of A Crate Deal, said.

Each truckload is estimated to have around $50,000 worth of items. Everything ranging from drones, to air fryers, snowboards, toys and kitchen items, every week brings something different.

“We have no idea what’s in each crate so when you come in, it’s like an adult treasure hunt,” Alisa said.

To celebrate their two year anniversary, the duo decided to host a 60-Second Supermarket Sweep event. Tickets were distributed to customers waiting outside.

And the winner got 60 seconds to grab whatever they wanted. Winner Cristie Freer says she grew up watching the show with her family.

“It honestly brought back the memories from my childhood, being able to run through and have that time limit and the adrenaline start to rush,” Freer said.

Alisa says she is excited to celebrate their two year anniversary with the community of Sioux Falls and is excited for what comes next.

“That really is the biggest thing in our store. We don’t just want to be in the community, but we definitely want to benefit the community,” Alisa said.

The duo opened a second location near Tea in November of 2021.