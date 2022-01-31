SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — House Minority leader Jaimie Smith will make a special announcement at 11 tomorrow morning at the state capitol in Pierre. When asked by KELOLAND News, Smith would not confirm that he is announcing a run for governor but his statement today says it is a “special announcement with statewide implications.”

During last week’s legislative briefing, Smith voiced his frustration over repeated Republican attempts to pass transgender laws.

“This is coming from a party that believes in smaller government, so we don’t understand where this all comes from,” said Smith.

When not in Pierre, Smith is a realtor in Sioux Falls.

The South Dakota Republican Party believes Smith is running for governor. Today they attacked his position on gun control via Twitter.

Fellow Democrat, Barry Hulse of Vermillion filed his statement of organization on January 24, 2022. He hasn’t made a formal announcement of his candidacy.

On the Republican side, Steve Haugaard announced he will challenge Governor Kristi Noem in the Republican primary. Haugaard is a Sioux Falls lawyer who was first elected to the state legislature in 2014. He served as speaker of the house since 2019.

Governor Kristi Noem announced her re-election bid about 3 months ago. Noem brought in more than $7.9 million of contributions and other income during the past year for her re-election campaign for South Dakota governor. Noem has amassed much of her money from out-of-state interests and individual donors and she’s been running national campaign ads and traveled out of state extensively in 2021, fueling speculation of a possible presidential bid.

The primary election in South Dakota is June 7th.