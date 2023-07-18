DES MOINES, IOWA (WHO13) — The state of Iowa has a new logo and a new slogan, Governor Kim Reynolds has announced. Reynolds revealed the modified logo and new tagline – ‘Freedom to Flourish’ – at an event on Tuesday afternoon. The Governor’s office says the logo and slogan will be used by executive branch departments to attract business to Iowa. It will eventually appear along Iowa’s interstate system, too.

“Iowa’s national profile is on the rise, our reputation is strong, and Americans all around the country have taken notice. We are perfectly positioned to capitalize on this point in time by building Iowa’s brand,” Gov. Reynolds said in a statement released by her office, “A strong brand will sharpen our competitive edge and help us stand out from other states.”

The new slogan will replace ‘Fields of Opportunities,’ which has graced signs across the state since 1999.