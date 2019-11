SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Flags at South Dakota’s State Capitol will fly at half-staff on Monday for legendary lawman Gene Abdallah.

The 83-year-old died on Saturday surrounded by family.

Abdallah was South Dakota’s longest serving U.S. Marshal. He was also a lawmaker and the head of the Highway Patrol.

A funeral mass is scheduled for Monday at 11 a.m.