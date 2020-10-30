Governor offers trick or treating at mansion

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Even though we are in the middle of a pandemic, a lot of kids are getting excited about Halloween. Many parents are still trying to decide which holiday activities are safe.

There are lots of options, from the haunted fairgrounds in Sioux Falls to trick or treating at the Governor’s Mansion.

“We’re going to have some fun costumes that we’re not going to disclose until tomorrow. So you’re going to have to come see us in order to see them,” Gov. Noem’s daughter Kassidy Peters said in a KCCR interview.

Trick or treating at Governor’s Mansion will be outdoors and goes from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

However, you may want to avoid handing out candy at your home. The CDC says it’s a high risk activity. Instead, you may want to consider a virtual Halloween costume party.

If you’d like to find out which other activities are safe, you can find helpful links below: