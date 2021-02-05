Governor Noem’s security costs while traveling will be kept secret

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The amount of money South Dakota spent protecting Governor Kristi Noem when she campaigned out of state will remain a secret.

Friday morning after an hour long discussion, a House Committee voted 11-to-2, along party lines, to kill House Bill 1089.

In 2020, Governor Kristi Noem traveled to several states campaigning, for then, President Donald Trump and other Republican Candidates.

The trips were paid for by her campaign funds, the Republican Party and President Trump’s campaign funds; but her security, the South Dakota Highway Patrol, is paid for with taxpayer dollars.

Noem has refused to disclose that amount, calling it a security issue.

But some people, including lawmakers, want to know.

“How do we have any discussions about what is appropriate for this detail and what’s not if we are not even allowed to know what is spent,” Rep. Howard said.

Republican Representative Taffy Howard, who is on the appropriations committee, is the primary sponsor of the bill.

She maintains the public has a right to know how taxpayer money is spent.

“Claiming that security is a reason to oppose this is simply not true. The real reason is a lack of desire for transparency, because that’s all this bill is about,” Howard said.

But opponents argue, sharing a dollar amount would put the governor at risk.

“That’s the problem with providing aggregate numbers, they indicate how sophisticated the level of security you might be providing,” Public Safety Secretary Craig Price said.

Howard gave examples from other states where the information is publicly available.

One of the Republicans, Marli Wiese of Madison, had also been a co-sponsor of the bill, but removed her name a week ago and then voted with the 10 other Republicans to kill the bill.