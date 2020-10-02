Governor Noem’s office says she continues to work for the state while on presidential campaign trail

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While President Donald Trump is now in quarantine with a positive COVID-19 test, in the last month South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has campaigned for the president in several states including Oregon, Ohio, Iowa and Michigan.



According to Noem’s office, she tested negative for coronavirus this week and hasn’t had close contact with anyone who has tested positive, including Trump.

.@govkristinoem tested negative on Tuesday night. She is not a close contact of anyone who has tested positive, including the president. As she has throughout this pandemic, the Governor monitors her symptoms on a daily basis and is tested regularly. — Ian Fury (@IanTFury) October 2, 2020



We’ve had many of you, our viewers, ask who is paying for Noem’s travel while she campaigns for the president.

Noem’s office tells KELOLAND News it is all paid for with Trump campaign funds. KELOLAND News’ questions to the Trump campaign about how much Noem’s travel is costing were not answered.

KELOLAND viewers and web users have also asked us about the Governor taking time away from the state and state business.

Noem’s policy advisor Maggie Seidel tells KELOLAND news that as an elected official, the governor is not eligible for leave. However, Seidel says that Noem is always working for the state, even while campaigning for Trump, “via phone, computer or otherwise.”

Next week, Noem is scheduled as a featured speaker at “AmpFest” at a Trump resort in Miami.