Governor Noem tweets violence in Washington ‘right now must stop’

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem sent out this tweet about the D.C. protests saying quote “We are all entitled to peacefully protest. Violence is not a part of that. What’s happening in the Capitol right now must stop.”

Noem spoke in Sioux Falls earlier today as the violence was just beginning to unfold.

KELOLAND News asked her about the electoral college vote as well as the runoff election in Georgia.

“Certainly we are disappointed with the results that happened in Georgia last night, but it’s a new day a new year and this is a testimony for a new opportunity for our students in the state as well,” Noem said.

Don Jorgensen: Do you think President Donald Trump won the election and are you disappointed with our Congressional Delegation for the fact they’re not challenging or questioning the electoral college vote?

Governor Noem:….No I’m focused on today….

Governor Noem didn’t answer the question after speaking at this news conference to fund millions of dollars in scholarships to South Dakota students based on need.

But she did answer questions about the importance of the Georgia election.

The election results mean that Democrats will control the Senate.

She has said before that a Democrat controlled Congress would have major consequences for South Dakotans.

But now she says she’ll have to accept the results.

“I think that we will continue to do the work that’s important for South Dakota, I know that we have a Congressional delegation that’s working hard on federal policies and that will continue,” Noem said.

Noem has before said she has no intentions of running against Senator John Thune in 2022 at the urging of President Trump.

Now she says she has no intentions of running for President either.

“No I’m focused on staying here in South Dakota,” Noem said.

Noem was attending a news conference today concerning the expansion of the Build Dakota Scholarship Fund where T. Denny Sanford and First PREMIER Bank have committed $100 million to the program to provide based need scholarships to students who attend college and stay in South Dakota for three years after graduation.