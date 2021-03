SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rapper and singer Lil Nas X got into a Twitter exchange Sunday with South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem after she commented on shoes the musician is releasing.

Our kids are being told that this kind of product is, not only okay, it's "exclusive." But do you know what's more exclusive? Their God-given eternal soul.



We are in a fight for the soul of our nation. We need to fight hard. And we need to fight smart. We have to win. https://t.co/m1k1YWFpuo — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) March 28, 2021

Lil Nas X responded by telling the governor to do her job. Noem then replied to the musician’s message.

What good will it be for someone to gain the whole world, yet forfeit their soul?



-Matthew 16:26 https://t.co/pS6132euFd — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) March 28, 2021

The exchange between the two was trending on Twitter Sunday night.