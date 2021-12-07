Governor Noem to outline budget priorities for South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem will present her budget plans to state lawmakers on Tuesday.

The governor’s budget message is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. CST from the state Capitol in Pierre.

Capitol News Bureau reporter Bob Mercer says to look for Noem to say that South Dakota has the strongest economy in the nation right now. She is also expected to recommend state lawmakers set aside hundreds of millions of dollars for water projects throughout South Dakota.

Thanks to Congress, all 50 states have received billions of dollars to keep their economies running during the COVID-19 pandemic. South Dakota has seen hundreds of millions in coronavirus-related relief from the federal government.

State government closed the 2021 budget year on June 30 with a whopping $86 million surplus. That was four times more than for 2020.

The 97th South Dakota Legislative Session starts on January 11, 2022.

KELOLAND News will livestream the speech; we’ll add the video player to this story before the address begins.