Governor Noem talks about Ravnsborg investigation, Keystone XL and marijuana

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — For the first time since the legislative session began we are hearing from South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. She talked with reporters and touched on a wide range of issues from the Keystone XL pipeline to the investigation into a deadly car crash involving South Dakota’s Attorney General.

In November, South Dakota voters approved the use of recreational and medical marijuana. After the election, Governor Noem arranged for private law firms from Sioux Falls and Belle Fourche to challenge recreational marijuana in state court. In the meantime, Noem says the Departments of Revenue, Health and Public Safety are working to make sure the state is prepared if the lawsuit fails.

“But this litigation has some valid points going forward, it will not be resolved before session is over, so that’s why we are working with legislators to make sure we are adequately prepared and that the panning is there to implement responsibly if necessary,” said Noem.

A court hearing on the issue is scheduled for next Wednesday in circuit court.

A team of prosecutors had hoped to have a decision on whether South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravsnborg will face charges by Christmas, but almost a month later still nothing.

Ravsnborg says he hit something on Highway 14 near Highmore the night of September 12th. At first he said he thought it was an animal. The next day the body of 55 year old Joe Boever was discovered in the ditch.

“I will continue to call it a grave disservice to the victims family. I’m disappointed that we haven’t seen some action taken by the the attorneys involved and hopefully soon that they will, we make inquiries on a regular basis and have gotten no answers,” Noem said.

The first round of executive orders signed by President Joe Biden included revoking the keystone XL pipeline permit.

“Well we’ll continue to have conversations with the administration and I’m not certain if we have other options at this point, it still continues to remain a priority for me, but I’m certainly focused on what I can do here in South Dakota,” Noem said.

Like Noem, TC Energy, the company building the pipeline said it was “disappointed” in the action to remove the presidential permit and the company plans to challenge it in court.