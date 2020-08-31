Governor Noem speaks about COVID-19 active case increase in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – On Monday, South Dakota reported 197 new COVID-19 cases. That brings the total number of active cases to the new record high of more than 2,700 cases. However hospitalizations are not reflecting the recent jump in cases.

The Sioux Falls Downtown Rotary Club hosted a conversation with Governor Kristi Noem. She spoke on a variety of topics, including COVID-19.

South Dakota has seen a jump in positive cases in the last week. Monday, the state has more active cases than ever before.

“I don’t think any of this is a surprise because for the last several months I’ve told people that we will get more cases, we know for a fact we can’t stop the virus, now we can slow it down and bend our curve, which is what we did, but we were always going to focus on that hospitalization rate,” Governor Kristi Noem said.

Noem didn’t talk about the recent Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. But she did say the Department of Health is working with businesses and areas that are seeing increases in cases.

“I do think that we are continuing to watch every county and our Department of Health works with every business, every hot spot that might come about, some of this I believe is probably due to people being back in college, back in school, going back to some normal activities, although in South Dakota we’ve been back to normal for almost four months now,” Noem said.

Noem doesn’t expect that to change anytime soon.

Rather than new regulations, Noem says she is giving school administrators flexibility to find a plan that works for each individual district because it’s important to get children back into school buildings.

“The reason that I want that is because we lost track of 30% of kids in our state, they did not check in once we called off school last spring,” Noem said.

During the rotary meeting, Governor Noem also touched on her speech at the Republican National Convention and CARES Act funding.