Governor Noem requests Presidential Disaster Declaration for winter weather, flooding damage

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Governor Kristi Noem has requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration.

The declaration would help South Dakotans and local governmental entities recover from property damage sustained during the statewide winter weather and flooding this spring.

The request is for FEMA assistance to help with repairs for damage done to public property and to individual homes and businesses.

In Noem's letter to the president, the governor stressed that the impacts of this storm will be felt for a long time. She added that federal assistance is needed.

South Dakota last received an Individual Assistance declaration in 2011 for widespread damage from Missouri River flooding. The last Public Assistance declaration was granted in 2016 following a Christmas ice storm.

