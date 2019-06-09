Governor Noem reflects on new opportunity for South Dakota School for the Deaf

ADDITIONAL HEADLINES Governor Noem approves School for the Deaf property sale

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The South Dakota School for the Deaf will soon have a new home.

Governor Kristi Noem finalized the sale of the South Dakota School for the Deaf property to the Sioux Falls Ministry Center on Friday.

The school for the deaf will be moving to the former TCF Bank building on 38th Street in Sioux Falls.

Noem says the new facility will help teach more deaf people in the state.

"We have a unique opportunity to really design that facility to best suit their needs. They'll have a great chance to design those buildings and those rooms to for their specific educational needs. I am excited about the potential that we have for deaf education in the state, and then also new partnerships that we can continue to build in communities," Noem said.

Noem says the ministry center should be able to move into the property by December.