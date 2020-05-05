Governor Noem raising awareness about missing and murdered Native women

Tuesday, May 5, marks the National Day of Awareness of Missing and Murdered Native Women.

According to a 2016 department of justice report, more than 4 in 5 indigenous women in the U.S. experience violence in their lifetime. Governor Kristi Noem says she is working with local tribes to address the growing issue.

“I want to educate communities about the important issue and draw awareness to the fact that we all need to take care of each other. And make sure that we stop what is happening with so many of our folks that are in our tribal nations,” Governor Noem said.

Noem encourages everyone to take a moment today to help raise awareness and remember the women and their families that have been affected.