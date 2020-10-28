Governor Noem joined President Trump at rally in Omaha

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a busy couple of days for South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.

Social media posts show her meeting with voters and candidates in Maine on Wednesday. Noem is on a Trump bus tour that’s also scheduled to make stops in New Hampshire.



Last night, Gov. Noem joined President Trump for a rally in Omaha, Nebraska. Thousands of people gathered for the event at the airport. Noem gave a speech before the president took the stage.

How is the presidential campaigning affecting her work as the governor of South Dakota? That’s one of the questions on our KELOLAND Media Group/Argus Leader poll. Find out what South Dakotans think coming up on KELOLAND News at 5 p.m.